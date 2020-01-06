Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MCRB. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

MCRB stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.78. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $8.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 3,656.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 35.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 36.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

