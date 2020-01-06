SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Getting Very Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SES earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded SES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $13.92 on Monday. SES has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.03.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite and ground communications solutions to connect and enable broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. The company offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution, and occasional use and full-time content contribution and distribution services.

