Shaw Communications (SJR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts expect Shaw Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $20.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, September 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

