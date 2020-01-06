Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.49

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 564662 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

SBGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sibanye Gold by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 140,979 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 766,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 135,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,006,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Sibanye Gold by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 71,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 15,844 shares during the period. 25.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL)

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

