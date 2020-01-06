Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $308.18

Signet Jewelers Limited (LON:SIG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 308.18 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 308.40 ($4.06), with a volume of 178632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314.80 ($4.14).

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 25.07.

In other news, insider Nigel Rudd sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 323 ($4.25), for a total transaction of £161,500 ($212,444.09).

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

