Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Shares of Simply Good Foods stock opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.77. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.98.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $139.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 9.08%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO C Scott Parker sold 15,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $417,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,840.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo bought 16,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.42 per share, with a total value of $398,778.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,371,978.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 86,643 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,634. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the third quarter worth about $462,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 81.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,128 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at $2,969,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Simply Good Foods by 11.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter valued at $716,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

