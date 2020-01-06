Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO) Shares Up 12.5%

Sito Mobile Ltd (NASDAQ:SITO)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36, 5,392 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 294,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Sito Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Sito Mobile alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.85.

About Sito Mobile (NASDAQ:SITO)

SITO Mobile, Ltd. provides advertisement delivery, measurement and attribution, and consumer insights using its proprietary location-based marketing intelligence platform in the United States and Canada. It offers Ad Placement, which delivers advertisements on behalf of its customers to audiences of existing and prospective consumers in a privacy compliant manner; and advertisements across television, desktop, social media, and digital out of home platforms.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Sito Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sito Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.