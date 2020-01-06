Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SIX. ValuEngine raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $45.26 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.28.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $621.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.79%.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos bought 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $500,743.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,743.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Luther bought 2,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,789.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 63,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,571.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

