Skrumble Network (SKM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.09 Million

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Skrumble Network has traded up 40.1% against the US dollar. One Skrumble Network token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, Bilaxy and Gate.io. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $1.09 million worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 tokens. Skrumble Network’s official website is skrumble.network. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skrumble Network Token Trading

Skrumble Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, LBank, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skrumble Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skrumble Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

