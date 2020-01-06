Slack (NYSE:WORK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Slack (NYSE:WORK) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.05.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Slack in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $37,575.00. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $62,625.00. Insiders have sold 226,914 shares of company stock worth $4,888,046 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $766,211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $390,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $263,631,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $170,236,000. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the second quarter valued at $82,920,000. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

WORK opened at $22.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.97. Slack has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

