SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$30.90 and last traded at C$31.11, approximately 153,185 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 241,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.16.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.42.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$31.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$32.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile (TSE:SRU.UN)

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.