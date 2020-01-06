Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $55.00

Shares of Smartspace Software PLC (LON:SMRT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 55.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 56445 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.25 ($0.77).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 78.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.12.

About Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT)

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartspace Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartspace Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.