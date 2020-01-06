Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Nephew from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SNN stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $36.13 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.49.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,696 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

