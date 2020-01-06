Snap’s (SNAP) Hold Rating Reiterated at Nomura

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Nomura in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price target on the stock. Nomura’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, October 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Snap from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.09.

Shares of SNAP stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $16.68. 371,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,816,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.11. Snap has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $18.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $120,211.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,385,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,222,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 31,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $474,270.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,400,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,124,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,604,180 shares of company stock valued at $37,861,019.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Snap by 7,446.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 32.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

