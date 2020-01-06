Software AG (ETR:SOW) Receives €32.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Software AG (ETR:SOW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €32.85 ($38.20).

SOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.80 ($36.98) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

ETR SOW opened at €30.22 ($35.14) on Friday. Software has a 52 week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 52 week high of €35.22 ($40.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €30.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €27.88.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

