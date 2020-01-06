Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) Receives $4.87 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.87.
SOGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. 86 Research lowered shares of Sogou from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sogou by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,212,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,570,000 after buying an additional 37,497 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Sogou by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sogou by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 933,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sogou in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,464,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Sogou stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. Sogou has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $7.12.
Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $314.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.07 million. Sogou had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sogou will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Sogou Company Profile
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
