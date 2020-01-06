Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $89.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.58.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.06. Solaredge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.98 and a 200 day moving average of $78.92.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $1,897,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,363.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $603,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,851 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,197 shares of company stock worth $12,229,104. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

