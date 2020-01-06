Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY) by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,798 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.36% of Soliton worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Soliton during the second quarter worth $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Soliton in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Soliton in the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Soliton alerts:

Shares of SOLY opened at $11.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. Soliton Inc has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

SOLY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Soliton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Soliton in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Soliton Profile

Soliton, Inc, an early stage medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing products using a proprietary rapid acoustic pulse technology platform. It offers a device for the removal of tattoos. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soliton Inc (NASDAQ:SOLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Soliton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soliton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.