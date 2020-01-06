Soma (SCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $148,856.00

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Soma has a market capitalization of $148,856.00 and approximately $98,507.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can currently be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, LATOKEN and IDEX. In the last week, Soma has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Soma alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00054648 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00083480 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,625.35 or 1.00393840 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00057424 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001703 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Soma Token Profile

Soma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2016. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,771,527 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Soma

Soma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Soma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Soma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.