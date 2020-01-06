Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 million, a PE ratio of 225.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million during the quarter.

About Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.