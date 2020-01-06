SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SONVY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SONVY. ValuEngine cut SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

OTCMKTS SONVY opened at $45.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.42. SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $47.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54.

SONOVA HLDG AG/ADR Company Profile

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It offers hearing instruments, cochlear implants, wireless communication products, and rechargeable hearing aids, as well as professional audiological care services. The company provides hearing instruments under the Phonak, Unitron, and Hansaton brand names; cochlear implants under the Advanced Bionics brand; and professional hearing care services under the AudioNova, Audium, AuditionSanté, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Fiebing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Lindacher, Schoonenberg, Triton, and Vitakustik brands.

