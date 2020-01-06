Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) Stock Price Up 23.2%

Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) shares rose 23.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.69, approximately 21,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 454,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

SPHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Sophiris Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Sophiris Bio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a market cap of $22.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Sophiris Bio Inc will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sophiris Bio stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sophiris Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SPHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Sophiris Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS)

Sophiris Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of urological diseases. The company's primary product candidate is PRX302, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of lower urinary tract symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), as well as for the treatment of localized low to intermediate risk prostate cancer.

