Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 218 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. UBS Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.53.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 18,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,813,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,678 shares of company stock worth $7,264,570 in the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.70. 358,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,582,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $234.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.52. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $55.92.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.