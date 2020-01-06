Sound Income Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 16.0% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine cut Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.81.

Shares of SHOP traded up $7.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $411.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,740. Shopify Inc has a 52 week low of $133.16 and a 52 week high of $416.60. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.75 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $390.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

