Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,039 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.2% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $1,246,724,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 39.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,249,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,662,841,000 after buying an additional 2,039,046 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 142.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,216,329 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $593,134,000 after buying an additional 1,302,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,688,805 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,007,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,349 shares during the period. Finally, OZ Management LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $228,716,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Huber Research cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $371.86.

NFLX stock traded up $9.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $335.00. 3,585,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,457,947. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.91. The stock has a market cap of $144.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 23.65%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

