Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Entergy accounts for 1.1% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 151.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 957.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth $52,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.69. 50,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,951. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.91 and its 200-day moving average is $112.86. The company has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.09.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

