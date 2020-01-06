Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DAGCO Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 874 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,525.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,425.59.

GOOGL stock traded up $28.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,389.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $958.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,027.03 and a 52-week high of $1,373.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,332.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,229.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The company had revenue of $33.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

See Also: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.