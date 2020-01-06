Sound Income Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 53,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 486,558.8% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 330,928 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $18,112,000 after acquiring an additional 330,860 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 70.2% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 15,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 16.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.78. The stock had a trading volume of 10,130,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,165,420. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. BidaskClub raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

