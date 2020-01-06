Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,079 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Western Digital makes up approximately 1.0% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Western Digital by 1.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,777 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at about $454,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.30.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,476,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $256,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,572,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,722 shares of company stock worth $1,443,320. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.20. The company had a trading volume of 269,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,116. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital Corp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

