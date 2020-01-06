Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $32,000 Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 752.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,250. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.84 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%.

