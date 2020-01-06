Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises approximately 1.5% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 49,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 307.1% in the 3rd quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

NYSE T remained flat at $$39.06 on Monday. 23,859,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,026,470. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.38. The company has a market cap of $285.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

