Sound Income Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,976,797 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,507,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3,715.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.17.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.00. 3,448,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,650,342. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $130.13 and a twelve month high of $191.14. The stock has a market cap of $373.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

