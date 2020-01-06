Sound Income Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR)

Sound Income Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 18.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 272,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 12,862 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, reaching $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 30,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,971. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.32. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.15.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $479.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.50 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.