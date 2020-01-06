Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 1.50

News articles about Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Source Energy Services earned a news impact score of 1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

The firm has a market cap of $14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.48. Source Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

SHLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Source Energy Services from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Source Energy Services from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.18.

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

