SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $148.48

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $148.48 and last traded at $148.15, with a volume of 1807003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.86.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 290.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

