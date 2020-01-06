SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Stock Position Boosted by Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $9,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Managed Account Services Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 106,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 52,213 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,325,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.59. 252,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,550. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1617 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

