SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Position Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.80% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLY. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,276 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 62,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $95,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RLY opened at $25.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.4653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. This is a boost from SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

