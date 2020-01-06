Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

SRC stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 42.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

SRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

