SportyCo Achieves Market Cap of $53,433.00 (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. SportyCo has a total market capitalization of $53,433.00 and approximately $198.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SportyCo has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One SportyCo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, ChaoEX and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00194130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $115.52 or 0.01522288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000645 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00127590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025012 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo was first traded on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Coinbe, Livecoin, HitBTC, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

