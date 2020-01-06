Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Receives $32.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.83.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 87,961 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Stag Industrial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $31.62 on Friday. Stag Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $24.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $102.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. Stag Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stag Industrial will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

