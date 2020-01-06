Starbase Market Capitalization Achieves $26,754.00 (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Starbase token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Starbase has a market capitalization of $26,754.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00039412 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.78 or 0.06059753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00028386 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00036775 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

STAR is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co.

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.