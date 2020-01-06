Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Sells $374,686.24 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $88.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.71. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $956,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 977.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,923,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $664,219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188,139 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 100.6% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 18,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

