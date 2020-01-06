State Street Corp Acquires 25,600 Shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.18% of CENT PUERTO S A/S worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 562.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,626 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in CENT PUERTO S A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in CENT PUERTO S A/S by 176.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CEPU shares. ValuEngine lowered CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CENT PUERTO S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE:CEPU opened at $4.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $673.74 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.49. CENT PUERTO S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.09.

CENT PUERTO S A/S (NYSE:CEPU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $156.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.74 million. CENT PUERTO S A/S had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Research analysts predict that CENT PUERTO S A/S will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About CENT PUERTO S A/S

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants and one hydroelectric generation plant with an installed capacity of 3,663 MW. It also operates a wind farm Achiras I with an installed capacity of 48 megawatts, as well as produces steam.

