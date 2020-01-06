State Street Corp Acquires 42,878 Shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.Jill Inc (NYSE:JILL) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,878 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.68% of J.Jill worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in J.Jill by 1,857.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 293,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 278,544 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.Jill by 136.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 125,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72,629 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $31,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in J.Jill by 201.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 25,576 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the second quarter worth about $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.13% of the company’s stock.

JILL stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. J.Jill Inc has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $7.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 3.11.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). J.Jill had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $166.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that J.Jill Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

JILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of J.Jill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.89.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery.

