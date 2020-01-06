State Street Corp Acquires 8,874 Shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.67% of Coda Octopus Group worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 102,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

CODA stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.82.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coda Octopus Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Coda Octopus Group Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.