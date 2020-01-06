State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,701 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 76,092 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.71% of Mammoth Energy Services worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,160,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 255,588 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,929,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after buying an additional 462,224 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 959,707 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after buying an additional 495,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 863,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 370,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 200,223 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TUSK. Johnson Rice lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays lowered Mammoth Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Imperial Capital lowered Mammoth Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mammoth Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mammoth Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62. The firm has a market cap of $98.60 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.40). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Wexford Capital Lp acquired 35,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $48,829.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

