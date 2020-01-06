State Street Corp Buys 13,894 Shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Jumei International Holding Ltd (NYSE:JMEI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.22% of Jumei International worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMEI. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Jumei International during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 56.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 305.2% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 78,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Jumei International during the second quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumei International by 366.3% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Jumei International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE JMEI opened at $1.98 on Monday. Jumei International Holding Ltd has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10.

About Jumei International

Jumei International Holding Limited operates as an online retailer of beauty products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers beauty products, such as cosmetics, skin care, cosmetic applicators, fragrance, and body care products; and beauty products for men, and baby and children. It also provides apparel and other lifestyle products, including women's wear, footwear, lingerie, handbags and luggage, men's wear, sportswear and sporting goods, accessories, home goods, and other lifestyle products, as well as baby, children, and maternity products; and snacks, cereals, and health supplements.

