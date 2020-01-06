State Street Corp Buys New Position in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Castle Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSTL. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $672,000. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

CSTL stock opened at $33.02 on Monday. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $39.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

