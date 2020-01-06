State Street Corp Buys Shares of 36,900 Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Chewy by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000.

Get Chewy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $29.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92. Chewy Inc has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 195,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $5,492,699.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,737,327.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $253,958.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,450.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,197 shares of company stock worth $16,570,564 over the last ninety days.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.