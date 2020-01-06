State Street Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $65.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8803 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.